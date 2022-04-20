Hollywoodbets Women's Super League season kicks off this weekend

Johannesburg – Following a successful maiden season of the Hollywoodbets Super League last year, the second edition will kick off on Saturday with a whopping eight league matches to be played on the opening weekend. The league now boasts 16 clubs. The action will get underway when Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies host CR Vasco Da Gama at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein.

The University of the Western Cape will travel to Gqeberha to face City Lads Ladies at Isaac Wolfson Stadium. Coal City Wizards will entertain the University of Johannesburg at Puma Stadium in Witbank, while Golden Ladies will kick their season off against Thunderbirds Ladies at the North-West University in Mahikeng. Richmond United will travel to Johannesburg where JVW Ladies at Wits Stadium will host them. All the matches kick-off at 15h00 on Saturday.

A final decision will be made in the next 72 hours on the fixture between Durban Ladies and the Tshwane University of Technology. It is not yet clear whether it is safe for the Pretoria-based side to travel to KwaZulu-Natal due to the heavy rains that have affected the province. Sunday will see the Hollywoodbets Super League back on our television screens with a doubleheader scheduled for Giyani. Limpopo side First Touch FC will host Tsunami Queens in the first match of the day at 11h30 at the Giyani Stadium.

The afternoon match will see Ma-Indies FC entertain reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies at 15h00. These matches will be live on SABC Sport and Channel 124 on Openview. Sundowns were crowned champions in 2021, while CR Vasco Da Gama from the Western Cape and City Lads Ladies from the Eastern Cape were promoted to the Super League after gaining promotion from the 2021 Sasol League National Championships.

