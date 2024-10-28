The Ballon d’Or Awards will take place on Monday evening, and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is one of the nominees for the Yashin Trophy. Named after late Soviet great Lev Yashin, the trophy is awarded annually to the best goalkeeper in the world.

No goalkeeper has won it twice since it was introduced in 2019. Williams, who missed Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday as he was travelling to France, is the first African-based player to be nominated. At the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, the world took note of Williams when he saved four penalty kicks as Bafana Bafana beat Cape Verde in a penalty shootout to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

In the third place play-off against the Democratic Republic of Congo, he once again showed his brilliance by saving a number of kicks as Bafana Bafana walked away with the bronze medal in their best performance in the tournament since the year 2000. So how can South Africans watch the Ballon d’Or Awards? The Ballon d’Or Awards will be broadcast on SuperSport 3, with the build-up beginning at 9pm, and the actually ceremony getting underway at 9.45pm on Monday. Williams will be up against Martinez, Diogo Costa (Portugal and FC Porto), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy and Paris Saint-Germain), Gregor Kobel (Swizerland and Borussia Dortmund), Andriy Lunin (Ukraine and Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (France and AC Milan), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia and Valencia), Unai Simón (Spain and Athletic Bilbao), and Yann Sommer (Switzerland and Inter Milan).