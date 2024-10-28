The Ballon d’Or Awards will take place on Monday evening, and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is one of the nominees for the Yashin Trophy.
Named after late Soviet great Lev Yashin, the trophy is awarded annually to the best goalkeeper in the world.
Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper is the current holder after helping his country win the 2022 World Cup, and has once again be nominated this year.
No goalkeeper has won it twice since it was introduced in 2019.
Williams, who missed Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday as he was travelling to France, is the first African-based player to be nominated.
At the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, the world took note of Williams when he saved four penalty kicks as Bafana Bafana beat Cape Verde in a penalty shootout to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.
In the third place play-off against the Democratic Republic of Congo, he once again showed his brilliance by saving a number of kicks as Bafana Bafana walked away with the bronze medal in their best performance in the tournament since the year 2000.
So how can South Africans watch the Ballon d’Or Awards?
The Ballon d’Or Awards will be broadcast on SuperSport 3, with the build-up beginning at 9pm, and the actually ceremony getting underway at 9.45pm on Monday.
Williams will be up against Martinez, Diogo Costa (Portugal and FC Porto), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy and Paris Saint-Germain), Gregor Kobel (Swizerland and Borussia Dortmund), Andriy Lunin (Ukraine and Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (France and AC Milan), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia and Valencia), Unai Simón (Spain and Athletic Bilbao), and Yann Sommer (Switzerland and Inter Milan).
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr is heavily expected to walk away with the main Ballon d’Or Award on the evening, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati is expected to take the women’s prize.
Last week, Williams earned three prestigious nominations for the upcoming 2024 CAF Awards. The 32-year-old shotstopper is up for African Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Interclub Player of the year for his exploits for club and country.
