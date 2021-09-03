Hungarian football body defends fans in racism row

BUDAPEST – The Hungarian Football Federation on Friday defended "the vast majority" of the country's supporters after England players suffered racist abuse at a World Cup qualifier in Budapest. The body vowed to take action against fans who "entered the field, threw flares and cups" but insisted any "disruptors" were in the minority and, in a statement, did not refer to the racist abuse.

"The vast majority of the sixty thousand fans visiting the Puskas Arena supported the Hungarian national team in a sporting manner, even when the team was already losing," it said in a statement. "It is in their defense that the disruptors need to be identified and severely punished." The federation said fans identified and found guilty of having entered the field and thrown flares and cups would face a two-year disqualification from sporting events besides fines.