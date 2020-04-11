I did not bail Ronaldinho out of prison, says Messi

CAPE TOWN – Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has denied reports he bailed Ronaldinho out of a Paraguayan prison jail for $1.6m.

The former Barcelona attacker was released on Thursday and will be under house arrest after he and his brother paid the required $1.6m bail.

TNT Sport reported on Friday that Messi had put up the cash to help his former teammate. Messi denied the reports, calling them “fake news” on Instagram.

“What they said in the same newspaper about Newell’s [Old Boys] a few weeks ago was also false,” the global superstar posted in an Instagram story.

“Thank goodness that nobody believes them anymore.”