I did not bail Ronaldinho out of prison, says Messi
CAPE TOWN – Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has denied reports he bailed Ronaldinho out of a Paraguayan prison jail for $1.6m.
The former Barcelona attacker was released on Thursday and will be under house arrest after he and his brother paid the required $1.6m bail.
TNT Sport reported on Friday that Messi had put up the cash to help his former teammate. Messi denied the reports, calling them “fake news” on Instagram.
“What they said in the same newspaper about Newell’s [Old Boys] a few weeks ago was also false,” the global superstar posted in an Instagram story.
“Thank goodness that nobody believes them anymore.”
Messi also denied rumours which claimed he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the La Liga season for Italian Serie A club Inter Milan.
Reports of Messi’s exit from Barcelona was compounded by his statement where he criticised the club’s board for putting pressure on their players after they decided to take a 70% pay cut as Spain fights the coronavirus.
IOL Sport