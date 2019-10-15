Cristiano Ronaldo has lost count of the number of records he has broken, the Portugal forward said after scoring the 700th goal of his career during a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Monday.
"The records come naturally, I don't look for them, the records look for me," he told reporters after scoring his 95th goal for his country.
"It's not for anyone to reach this number and I thank everyone, team mates, colleagues, coaches and everyone who helped Cristiano become the player that he is."
However, Ronaldo said that the defeat to Ukraine in a Euro 2020 qualifier took some of the shine off the achievement.
"It's a nice moment in my career but there was a bitter taste because we didn't win," he said. "We played well, but we didn't win. We did everything we could and we had plenty of chances."