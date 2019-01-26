“I strongly believe in this squad of players and that the team, with all the recent new signings, is now in a better shape to tackle the second part of the season and to go on a winning run,” said Thierry Henry. Photo: Reuters

Thierry Henry admitted he was saddened by his sacking as Monaco coach after just three months in charge on Friday, but said he hoped successor Leonardo Jardim would take the relegation-haunted French club “to greater strengths”. Henry was suspended on Thursday and then sacked on Friday, with his team second-from-bottom in the French top division with just 15 points.

Portuguese coach Jardim has signed a deal until June 2021, and will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Guingamp in what will be his second spell in charge after being sacked himself in October.

“It is with great sadness that I part company with Monaco,” said Henry in a statement released on his Twitter account.

“Despite the struggles and difficulties that we encountered along my short journey, I have still thoroughly enjoyed my time at this wonderful club.”

Henry succeeded Jardim in October, but on Friday, Monaco chief executive Vadim Vasilyev said that it had been a mistake to sack the Portuguese coach, who won the league title in 2017 as well as taking the club to the Champions League semi-finals.

“Today we realise that the story of Leonardo Jardim at the club did not end as it was meant to. Leonardo should have been given an opportunity to continue his job,” admitted Vasilyev.

Henry said he wished the best for Jardim ahead of his second spell in charge.

“I sincerely hope that my successor will now take Monaco on to greater strengths,” added the 1998 World Cup winner.

“I wish them all success for the future. I strongly believe in this squad of players and that the team, with all the recent new signings, is now in a better shape to tackle the second part of the season and to go on a winning run.”

