I want us to win the Champions League title, says Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies match-winner Boitumelo Rabale

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns star Boitumelo Rabale reiterated her desire to retain the Caf Women's Champions League title after starring in her team’s 1-0 win over Tanzania’s Simba Queens at Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Wednesday. After scoring twice in Sundowns’ 5-0 thrashing of Wadi Degla, the Lesotho international turned out the heroine for the defending champions after scoring the winner with a sublime finish to guarantee her side's second successive appearance in the final on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

'Queen', as Rabale is fondly called, remains focused on powering her team to the title as she admits her side faced their toughest game of the competition after their win over the Tanzanians. “This is the goal we had before embarking on this competition, and we are very happy to achieve it," said Rabale, who won the player-of-the-match award on Wednesday.

Tonight's Queen. 👸



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @SundownsLadies' Boitumelo Rabale is our Women of the Match!#CAFWCL | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/L0zRRyxqWr — #CAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 9, 2022 “We had great opposition today, possibly the strongest we have had since the start of the tournament. I am happy to be the player of the match and also happy helping my team to reach the final." With three goals to her name and two player-of-the-match awards in this season’s Champions League, the Lesotho captain underlined the fighting spirit of her teammates in their latest triumph.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I want to highlight the mental strength of our team. We had some difficulties, it was not an easy match,” she said. "But we all throw ourselves in as individuals to come to defend our titles and we have done a good job so far as a team. I just want us to win this title and bring the trophy back home." In the other semi-final played on Wednesday, Ibtissam Jraidi scored the only goal of the game as Moroccan hosts AS FAR edged out Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens 1-0 to secure their place in Sunday’s final.

Story continues below Advertisement