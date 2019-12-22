CAPE TOWN – Argentina legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers that have ever lived, was abducted by aliens in a UFO and went missing for three whole days.
This absurd claim came from the mouth of the 59-year-old himself, according to the conservative British tabloid, the Daily Mail..
Unsurprisingly, Maradona’s encounter occurred after a heavy drinking session, he said during an interview with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports.
'Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days.
'I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said "They took me, I can’t tell you about it".'