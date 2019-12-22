FILE - Diego Maradona. Photo: IANS

CAPE TOWN – Argentina legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers that have ever lived, was abducted by aliens in a UFO and went missing for three whole days.

This absurd claim came from the mouth of the 59-year-old himself, according to the conservative British tabloid, the Daily Mail..

Unsurprisingly, Maradona’s encounter occurred after a heavy drinking session, he said during an interview with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports.

'Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days.

'I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said "They took me, I can’t tell you about it".'

In a rather revealing interview, he was also asked when he lost his virginity.

'At 13 years old, in a basement with an older lady. I was on top and she was reading a newspaper,' said the mercurial ex-Barcelona and Napoli star.

Maradona retired his playing career in 1997, and has moved into management, currently coaching Gimnasia de La Plata in his native Argentina.

IOL Sport