CAPE TOWN – Argentina legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers that have ever lived, was abducted by aliens in a UFO and went missing for three whole days. This absurd claim came from the mouth of the 59-year-old himself, according to the conservative British tabloid, the Daily Mail..

Unsurprisingly, Maradona’s encounter occurred after a heavy drinking session, he said during an interview with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports.

'Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days.

'I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said "They took me, I can’t tell you about it".'