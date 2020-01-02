Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Milan ahead of signing for AC Milan. Photo: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

ROME – Zlatan Ibrahimovic has arrived at Milan's Linate airport and was to undergo medicals before signing for a second term with the Rossoneri club. "The important thing is that I am here and I am happy," the Swedish veteran said in a video posted on the club's website on Thursday.

"I always said that this is home for me and finally I am here. I have been in other teams but I am back and this is what matters. I wait for the fans at San Siro and I want to make them jump again."

The 38-year-old is expected to sign until the June, with a possible renewal option for the next season.

In November he ended a one-season term at Los Angeles Galaxy in the US league. Milan have programmed his presentation for Friday.