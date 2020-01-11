Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during their Italian Serie A match against Cagliari in Cagliari on Saturday. Photo: Spada/AP

ROME – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first start since returning to AC Milan as his side earned a 2-0 win away to Cagliari on Saturday to end a three-match winless run in Serie A. The Swede, who joined the Italian club for a second time on a free transfer in December, swept in a finish on the 64th minute after Rafael Leao's deflected strike broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Ibrahimovic, who made his second debut for the club off the bench during Monday's 0-0 draw with Sampdoria, has now scored a top-flight senior goal in four different decades.

The result elevates Milan to eighth place on 25 points ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures, after a run of three games without victory, in which they failed to score a single goal.

Cagliari have now suffered four consecutive league defeats, but remain in sixth place with 29 points.