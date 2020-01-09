PARIS – Mauro Icardi continued his devastating scoring form with a hat-trick to inspire Paris St German to a 6-1 thrashing of 10-man St Etienne in the French League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Argentine Icardi, on loan from Inter Milan, scored either side of the interval with Neymar, a Jessy Moulin own goal and a Kylian Mbappe effort adding to the woes of Les Verts, who were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana was sent off after half an hour.
Icardi has scored 17 goals in 19 games for PSG.
Yohan Cabaye scored St Etienne's only goal in the second half at the Parc des Princes but his team had already been subdued in a one-sided encounter.
PSG went ahead after two minutes when Icardi found the back of the net with an angled shot.