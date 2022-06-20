Impressive MM Platinum declared champions of the ABC Motsepe playoffs

Johannesburg – Gauteng’s MM Platinum were crowned 2022 ABC Motsepe National Champions after beating Magesi FC from Limpopo 1-0 in a tense final at Olen Park Stadium in Potchefstroom on Sunday afternoon. The lone goal by Sipho Mahlangu in the 74th minute saw the Westbury-based club walk away with a whopping R1, 25 million in prize money. MM Platinum have also gained promotion to the GladAfrica Championship.

While the defeat was a bitter pill for Magesi FC to swallow, they still walked away with the R600 000 runners-up prize and also gained promotion to the second division of South African football. ABC Motsepe league founder and Confederation of African Football president Dr Patrice Motsepe attended the final in Potchefstroom and announced a huge change for the upcoming season. “Resources are the main challenge in youth and development football. We intend on increasing the prize money to R3 million next season for clubs to be able to produce more young players and be able to sustain their needs to produce better football,” said Dr Motsepe.

The top goal scorer of the tournament prize went to Nala Ngcobo of Spear of the Nation (EC), while Lesego Sebetlela of MM Platinum walked away with the player of the tournament award. Both players also earned R100 000 for their performances. IOL Sport