SEOUL – FIFA president Gianni Infantino was one of the few people to attend the 2022 World Cup qualifier between North Korea and South Korea on Tuesday which ended in a 0-0 draw.
It was the first meeting between the teams in the North Korean capital Pyongyang for 29 years but was played in an empty ground.
"I was looking forward to seeing a full stadium for such a historic match but was disappointed to see there were no fans in the stands," FIFA quoted Infantino as saying.
"We were surprised by this and by several issues related to its live broadcast and problems with visas and access for foreign journalists.
"For us, freedom of the press and freedom of speech are obviously paramount, but on the other hand it would be naive to think we can change the world from one minute to the next."