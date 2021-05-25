Injured Dani Alves ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO — Veteran defender Dani Alves has been ruled out of Brazil's next two World Cup qualifiers because of a knee injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old, who was recalled to the squad by coach Tite for the first time since October 2019, suffered a blow to his knee during Sao Paolo's 0-0 draw with Palmeiras in the first leg of the Paulista Championship last Thursday.

The former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player "will not be available in time for the matches" on June 4 and 8 against Ecuador and Paraguay, the CBF said in a statement.

He will be replaced in Tite's squad by 22-year-old Emerson, on loan from Barcelona to Real Betis this season.

Alves could yet return to the Selecao at the Copa America, which begins on June 13, if he is fit.

Brazil lead the South American qualifiers, with 12 points having won all four of their games and conceded only two goals.

Argentina are second with 10 points, followed by Ecuador with nine.

