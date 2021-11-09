Injured Pogba out of France's World Cup qualifiers

PARIS - Midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday. The Manchester United player was seen leaving Monday's training session with team doctor Franck Le Gall.

"Paul Pogba is forced to withdraw from France's next two games at the Parc des Princes against Kazakhstan and against Finland in Helsinki," the statement read. He is being replaced in the squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout. France are top of their qualifying Group D with 12 points from six games and victory against Kazakhstan will secure them a place in next year's World Cup finals.

Paul Pogba leaves France's training session after reportedly picking up a thigh injury while taking a shot. pic.twitter.com/hZZ3A5c8kG — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 8, 2021 Coach Didier Deschamps, however, warned against complacency as the world champions take on a side who have not won any of their seven group games. "The important thing is to reach our goal, to qualify for the World Cup. All my energy and our concentration must be on that," Deschamps told a news conference. "We must not think that we are already qualified because it is only Kazakhstan. We're going into the game with all our determination and strength to win."