ROME - Inter Milan bounced back for a hard-fought 2-1 win against Verona Saturday, with a textbook drive from Nicolo Barella helping them go top in the Italian Serie A.
The Nerazzurri are now two points clear of Juventus, who have 29 points and can claw back the lead if they beat AC Milan late Sunday in the closing encounter of matchday 12.
The Milanese hosts fell behind on 19 minutes to a penalty taken by Valerio Verre after goalkeeping captain Samir Handanovic floored Mattia Zaccagni and pressed until the 65th to level from Matias Vecino's header.
Home striker Romelu Lukaku had three chances in the first half as Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij also threatened, with the guests only managing a couple of harmless counter-attacks.
The newcomers' keeper Marco Silvestri was stunned when Vecino soared on a cross from Valentino Lazaro and stood no chance when Barella's drive swerved into the top right corner on 83 minutes.