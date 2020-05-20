Italian football sets season end date, with restart to be discussed

ROME – Italy's football federation FIGC aims to complete by mid-August the professional leagues currently interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and begin the next season in early September.

The ruling body conducted a teleconference on Wednesday, a day after the government called a meeting for next week to possibly set a June date for the restart of a season that was halted in early March.

"The FIGC has expressed its will to restart and complete the professional leagues, setting August 20 for the closure of Serie A, B and C competition. The 2020-21 season will start on September 1," a statement read.

The ruling body has also considered scenarios for a possible new interruption of the leagues due to renewed cases of infection or a worsening of the pandemic.

It would then consider either play-offs or would set criteria to determine promotions and relegations to wrap up the leagues.