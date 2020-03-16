Italian football to request Euro 2020 postponement at UEFA meeting

Rome – The Italian football federation (FIGC) and the Serie A clubs have suggested a postponement of Euro 2020 to allow the conclusion of the domestic season after the end of the coronavirus emergency.

"Rescheduling is the path to follow in this moment," FIGC boss Gabriele Gravina told public broadcaster Rai Radio 1 on Monday, hours before the Lega Serie A held a conference call among the 20 top flight clubs.

"The clubs have confirmed their will to complete the league as soon as the government and sanitary conditions will allow it. This is the Lega's stand ahead of (Tuesday's) UEFA meeting," the Lega said.

As the Italian government issued a decree to lock down the country from March 9 to 25, the FIGC halted all sporting activities until April 3, leaving the Serie A with 12 matchdays to go and four games to be rescheduled.

The Italian Cup semi-finals and final also remain to be played, while five clubs are still competing in continental events.