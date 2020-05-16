Italy's sport minister to ease anti-contagion rules for team training

ROME - Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora looks set to partially satisfy seemingly contradictory requests from Serie A teams to loosen the coronavirus protocol for team training due to resume next week.

Spadafora late on Friday addressed the clubs' complaints about having to train for two weeks in isolation and the fact that team doctors could bear legal liability for possible contagion, which would also lead to a new 14-day quarantine for the whole group of footballers and staff.

"Football training can resume on Monday, as for all other team sports," the minister told private broadcaster Rete 4. "And this will happen according to a protocol that neither I nor the [government's] scientific panel have proposed, but that, a month ago, was proposed to me by domestic federation FGIC and Serie A."

Spadafora said he is willing to allow footballers and staff to return home after the sessions, but distancing will then have to be observed while training.

Rules that set a full quarantine in case of a single infection could also be reassessed if the country's contagion levels keep dropping, which could also allow a June 13 restart of the league, as proposed by the Lega.