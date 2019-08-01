Ode Fulutudilu says Banyana Banyana are focused on retaining their title at the COSAFA Women's Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Ode Fulutudilu says Banyana Banyana have to remain ruthless when they face Malawi in the second match of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship, in Port Elizabeth, on Friday. South Africa take on the Malawians at Wolfson Stadium, in a 3.30pm start.

Fulutudilu was one of the nine goal scorers in the 17-0 victory over Comoros on Wednesday.

“It’s extremely important to defend out title here,” said Fulutudilu.

“We have a lot more experience than the other teams and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t defend our title. We’re looking to destroy anything that comes our way. The next game will be a much higher intensity and we are hoping to keep our focus.”

The South African forward says the result was a good start to the tournament, and they can’t take the foot off the pedal.

“We want to make sure we play every team off the park. We have experience that the teams in this tournament don’t have. We’re hoping to prove that on the field and on the scoresheet.”

African News Agency (ANA)