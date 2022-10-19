I’ve never won anything in women’s football — Maude Khumalo targets Sasol League National title

Johannesburg — Maude Khumalo has had a decent coaching career since she hung up her boots but that she’s never won anything at women’s club level haunts her. After calling time on her playing career, having also represented Banyana Banyana, Khumalo cut her coaching teeth at a local men’s football team.

Khumalo worked hard and made a name for herself, joining the Tshwane University of Technology men’s team where she won titles as an assistant. Her work didn’t go unnoticed as she was appointed as Banyana's first assistant in 2018 and head coach of the University of Pretoria women’s team. Over the years, though, she’s been doubling her coaching role at UP with being the Under-20 national women’s team – Basetsana – head coach.

Khumalo has done well with Basetsana and UP, reaching the World Cup qualifier’s stage and Varsity Football finals – save for winning trophies. All that could change in Polokwane on Sunday via the Sasol League National Championship play-off which began at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday. UP became the first team to qualify for the semi-final after beating the Central University of Technology 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

That win ensured that they'll finish top of Group B with six points, having beaten Sophakama 3-0 in their group’s opening game on Tuesday afternoon. “Can I tell you a secret? Ever since I started coaching, I’ve never won anything with the girls. I’ve won with the men’s team at TUT,” Khumalo explained. “Personally, that would be another growth on the side of women’s football. It would also show the growth and knowledge I am getting as a coach.

“It would open a lot of things, including opening a lot of doors for other girls to come to Tuks and play. Everyone wants to play in the big league.” A win in the semi-final would ensure that Tuks gain promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League – which is superior and semi-professional. Tuks’ promotion would be a win for local football as well. They’d become the third PSL club to have a women’s team in the Super League.

At the moment, the PSL sides that have teams in the Super League are Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM, while TS Galaxy are in the Sasol League. The Tuks men team were unfortunate not to be promoted to the elite league last season as well – they lost out in the relegation/promotion play-offs. “Promotion would open doors for everyone at Tuks. Last season, we saw the men’s team come so close to being promoted,” Khumalo explained.

“Their shortcomings hurt us because we were vouching for them to be promoted to the elite league. If we get promoted here, we’d attract sponsors. “It’s not only for the ladies’ team but for the Tuks as a whole. That’s the basic idea. We also want to get quality players inside the Tuks teams as well.” Meanwhile, Galaxy’s chances of earning promotion to the Super League dried up on Wednesday morning after they lost 3-2 to the Copperbelt Ladies.

That loss meant Galaxy will finish the group with one point which might not be enough to at least finish as the best runner-up. Full results from day two: TS Galaxy 2 – 3 Copperbelt Ladies

University of Pretoria 3 – 0 Central University of Technology Royal Wizards 0 – 2 North West University Tawana @Mihlalibaleka