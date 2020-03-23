Ivory Coast football legend Drogba: Let's fight Covid-19 threat together

JOHANNESBURG – Ivory Coast and Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba has pleaded for his countrymen and women to do everything in their power to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The 42-year-old who had two stints with English Premier League side Chelsea from 2004 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2016, urged the people of Ivory Coast to help stem the radical spread of the coronavirus.

“To my Ivorian brothers and sisters,” Drogba said in a video posted on Twitter, “I ask you to take the subject very seriously because we tend to be too light in the face of the situation. It is imperative to respect the measures imposed by the government. We are the ones spreading the virus, we are all responsible for the situation.

“Wash your hands regularly, go out only when necessary, and keep a distance of at least one metre from each other.”