Ivory Coast football legend Drogba: Let's fight Covid-19 threat together
JOHANNESBURG – Ivory Coast and Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba has pleaded for his countrymen and women to do everything in their power to fight the spread of Covid-19.
The 42-year-old who had two stints with English Premier League side Chelsea from 2004 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2016, urged the people of Ivory Coast to help stem the radical spread of the coronavirus.
“To my Ivorian brothers and sisters,” Drogba said in a video posted on Twitter, “I ask you to take the subject very seriously because we tend to be too light in the face of the situation. It is imperative to respect the measures imposed by the government. We are the ones spreading the virus, we are all responsible for the situation.
“Wash your hands regularly, go out only when necessary, and keep a distance of at least one metre from each other.”
@WHO #SafeHandsChallenge accepted @fifacom_fr— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 15, 2020
Keep your hands clean, let’s raise awareness and fight this virus all together https://t.co/HiuecMoT3Z pic.twitter.com/afdvOaMM8f
As of Sunday, Ivory Coast had 25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 - having reported the first case of the virus in the country on March 11.
Drogba who retired from football at age 40 in November 2018, boasts a long list of achievements in a professional career spanning 20 years.
The dynamic forward made 381 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League when he took the final penalty in a dramatic shootout to clinch the trophy against Bayern Munich.
Didier Drogba retired as Ivory Coast's record goal-scorer with 65 goals.
African News Agency (ANA)