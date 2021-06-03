Jack Grealish is England’s Cristiano Ronaldo, says Roy Keane

CAPE TOWN – Respected football pundit Roy Keane believes Jack Grealish’s impact on England can rival that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s on Portugal.

Grealish starred while playing in the number 10 position during their friendly international against Austria on Wedneday, which England won 1-0 thanks to a Bukayo Saka goal.

After the game, Keane said, “he’s a pure quality player.”

He continued: “Every time I watch him play, he affects the game.

“I’d find it very hard to leave him out of the starting XI. He could be the star man for England, he makes things happen.

“He has courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. He’s outstanding.“

England open their European Championships campaign in 10 days with a clash against Croatia.

IOL Sport