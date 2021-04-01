Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci positive for Covid after Italy return

TURIN – Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty with Italy, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

"Bonucci underwent a test for Covid-19 which came back positive," Juventus said in a statement.

"The player has already been placed in home isolation."

Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national side and returned to Turin on a medical flight, the team said.

The 23-year-old is isolating in the Juventus team's J-Hotel.