Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt recovers from coronavirus

TURIN – Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt has recovered from coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed on Saturday.

The Dutch international tested positive on January 8, three days after team-mates Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado.

De Ligt returned "two Covid-19 swabs with negative results," the team said in a statement.

"Therefore, the player has recovered and is no longer subjected to the isolation regime."

De Ligt will be included in the squad list for Sunday's game at home against Bologna.