Juventus sign Chiesa on deadline day

ROME - Juventus have signed international winger Federico Chiesa on loan with a purchase option from Fiorentina in a deal that marked the closure of the Serie A transfer window on Monday. The Italian champions said that will pay up to €50 million (58.6 million dollars), depending on the achievement of performance objectives, after a two-year loan worth €10 million. The 23-year-old reportedly underwent the medical in Florence before joining the Italian national team camp for a friendly and two Nations League games - and is said to have been booed by some Fiorentina fans outside a clinic in the city centre. Juventus' prospective signings usually are examined at the Bianconeri's J Medical centre in Turin. Fiorentina meanwhile filled the supporting striker slot with Jose Callejon, who was quoted as saying he was pleased to be in Florence after seven seasons at Napoli.

"I must get back in form because I have trained on my own for two months," the 33-year-old Spaniard said. "This [international] break will be useful to be fit next week.

"I am Jose Callejon, not Chiesa. He is very strong and will do certainly do well where he has gone. I am here to do my job and make the fans happy."

La Viola also welcomed defender Antonio Barreca, 25, on loan from French league side Monaco. He played the past season on loan as well in Italy, at Genoa.

Loans were popular throughout the two-month session from the end of the coronavirus-delayed last season.

Napoli reportedly closed such an agreement with Chelsea for Tiemoue Bakayoko after the French midfielder had medical tests on Sunday. He will again be under Gennaro Gattuso, who coached him at Milan in 2018-19.

Inter, after six goals conceded in the first three Serie A games, have loaned from Parma Matteo Darmian, a 30-year-old full back with a four-year experience at Manchester United.

The Premier League club reportedly completed a late 15-million-euro sale as Chris Smalling returned to Roma, where he was loaned in the past season.

The defender, who played for the previous nine years in Manchester, is said to have pressed for the transfer after his pleasing experience in the Italian capital.

DPA