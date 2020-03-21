Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus
TURIN – Juventus and Argentina soccer forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday, making him one of the the most high-profile players to be infected so far.
"The player, in voluntary home isolation since March 11, will continue to be monitored," the Turin club said in a statement. "He is well and asymptomatic."
Dybala's team-mates at Juventus include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuin.
The Argentina international is among a number of footballers across Europe's top leagues to test positive for the coronavirus. Others include Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Adoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
On Saturday, Espanyol announced that Chinese international Wu Lei also tested positive for the virus.
Somos un equipo, @PauDybala_JR! 💪 #DistantiMaUniti https://t.co/tCWaQBGbtH— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 21, 2020
"Dear fans, as you might already know I indeed have got the virus," said the striker, who joined the Spanish club last January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.
"Now I'm at home in self-quarantine. Mentally, I'm very well and my symptoms have almost all gone," he added in a video on Weibo.
"My lungs have been checked, including with a CT scan and it showed that the situation has turned out very well.
"I believe we will defeat this virus and I can't wait to be back playing matches."
Wu is the first player from China to have contracted COVID-19, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.Reuters