Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

TURIN – Juventus and Argentina soccer forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday, making him one of the the most high-profile players to be infected so far. "The player, in voluntary home isolation since March 11, will continue to be monitored," the Turin club said in a statement. "He is well and asymptomatic." Dybala's team-mates at Juventus include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuin. The Argentina international is among a number of footballers across Europe's top leagues to test positive for the coronavirus. Others include Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Adoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. On Saturday, Espanyol announced that Chinese international Wu Lei also tested positive for the virus.

"Dear fans, as you might already know I indeed have got the virus," said the striker, who joined the Spanish club last January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

"Now I'm at home in self-quarantine. Mentally, I'm very well and my symptoms have almost all gone," he added in a video on Weibo.

"My lungs have been checked, including with a CT scan and it showed that the situation has turned out very well.

"I believe we will defeat this virus and I can't wait to be back playing matches."

Wu is the first player from China to have contracted COVID-19, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Reuters