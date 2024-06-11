Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango had to cut vacation with wife short to honour Bafana Bafana call-up

By Mthobisi Nozulela Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango, has revealed that he had to cut his vacation with his wife short to honour the Bafana Bafana call-up for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Msimango was initially not included in coach Hugo Broos's 23-man squad but was called up into the side after Mamelodi Sundowns’ Grant Kekana was ruled out with injury. In a press conference alongside coach Broos on Monday, Msimango said he had to cut his holiday short to honour the call-up. 🎙️ Country duty 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Given Msimango reveals he cut short a vacation with his wife when coach Hugo Broos called him to replace the injured Grant Kekana. #SABCSport411 pic.twitter.com/T4mlsg2uFq

— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) June 10, 2024 "When I was called up I was on a vacation with my wife and I got the news that I needed to report for camp, there had been an injury to Grant (Kekana) and I was very happy. It did not matter the circumstances of the call-up, to be honest," said Msimango The lanky defender also added that his main aim was to grow and learn as part of the group. "For me, it's just to be part of the group to learn to grow like I have mentioned and to experience the journey that they have been through, so for me I was more than happy to drop everything and come back and represent my country" Msimango added.