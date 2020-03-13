Kings aim to make history by winning Nedbank Cup

GladAfrica Championship outfit Real Kings aim to make history by becoming the first KwaZulu-Natal team to lift the Nedbank Cup trophy. Kings and TS Sporting are the only teams from lower leagues still involved in the knockout cup competition and the Pietermaritzburg club have a mammoth task of overcoming perennial cup contenders Bidvest Wits this weekend. The quarter-final clash is scheduled for 8pm tonight at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont. The quality in the Wits team should certainly prove too much for Kings but former National First Division Golden Boot winner, Sedwyn George, believes this season may well be the time when the Cup heads to the east coast. Since the inception of this tournament in 1971, no team from KwaZulu-Natal, has lifted South Africa’s version of the FA Cup.

“I didn’t know that (no KZn team has won it before),” George said.

“But there’s always a first time for everything and maybe this is the first year.”

The likes of Lamontville Golden Arrows, AmaZulu, Maritzburg United and Uthongathi have all been bundled out of the Nedbank Cup. The only hope for the province now lies with Kings.

“Maybe this is the year for KZN to lift the cup and that would be very nice if we can achieve that," he added.

Maritzburg stumbled at the last hurdle two years ago under the tenure of Fadlu Davids. They lost 1-0 to Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium.

AmaZulu were the runners up in 2010 as they were dispatched 3-0 by Bidvest Wits.

It’s been a story of falling short at the last hurdle for KZN sides. It was the case in 2004 when Manning Rangers were brushed aside 3-1 by Moroka Swallows.

Kings are out to end that barren run.

“Wits are a tough team. They are very aggressive. We have to put in our best performance to beat them on the day but we believe that we can do it. We will kill them with finesse,” George explained.

NFD outfit TS Galaxy qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Kaizer Chiefs last season at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to be crowned champions.

“Winning this cup gives you an opportunity to go and play in Africa. How nice that would be for us. We are excited to face Wits and we can’t wait for the game,” George said.

AmaZulu fell short five times between the 70s and the 90s (1972, 1973, 1974, 1987 and 1990). African Wanderers were also losing finalists in 1982 and 1985.

