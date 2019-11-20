Former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann has named the national team among the favourites for Euro 2020 because "it is in our DNA" to win titles. Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

FRANKFURT – Former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann has named the national team among the favourites for Euro 2020 because "it is in our DNA" to win titles - though his successor Joachim Loew is not so sure. Loew said ahead of the final qualifier Germany won 6-1 against Northern Ireland on Tuesday that he doesn't rate his side among the top contenders because he in the process of reshaping the team.

But Klinsmann, who coached Germany 2004-2006 and to third place at the home World Cup 13 years ago, told ntv.de in an interview published Wednesday that "we belong among the world elite.

"We are automatically part of it. Through our league. Through our culture. Through our success," Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann said it was understandable that Loew was slightly dimming the expectations but insisted that "there will be no German player who goes into the Euros and says I will be happy if we make the semis. That doesn't happen.