Jurgen Klopp will have access to a club TV feed and could offer half-time guidance to Liverpool’s young players during tonight’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.
Liverpool’s manager will miss the Anfield clash against the League One side, having made his intentions clear after the first match ended 2-2 nine days ago. He is on a winter break, as are his senior players, and the responsibility in the dugout will fall to Under 23 head coach Neil Critchley.
Critchley and Barry Lewtas, who runs the Under 18 team, have been in close contact with Klopp throughout the season and, as was the case in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, they will select the team and make the major calls.
Klopp, though, could watch from afar.