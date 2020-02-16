DURBAN - Knox Mutizwa earned himself hero status in the KwaZulu-Natal derby as he netted the brace that steered Lamontville Golden Arrows to victory and closer to safety at the expense of their city rivals, AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday night.
The Zimbabwean netted a second-half brace to steer Abafana Bes'thende to glory. Arrows are now seventh on the log, while Usuthu are hovering near the foot of the table in 15th place.
Arrows started the game on a front foot. They were looking to use the width of the pitch to penetrate Usuthu. Coach Steve Komphela employed a 3-5-2 system with wing backs (Siyabonga Dube and Divine Lunga) overlapping from both flanks.