Will the sun finally shine for Steve Komphela in his coaching career at club level? Komphela, currently in charge of Lamontville Golden Arrows, is in his 17th season as a coach but has yet to lift a trophy at club level.

Komphela will lead Arrows today when they take on Witbank Spurs at Puma Rugby Stadium in Mpumalanga in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

They know that Spurs are no pushovers under the leadership of Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, as the Mpumalanga side sent Maritzburg United packing in the last 32.

In 2004, Komphela, came close to capturing silverware, but his Manning Rangers side were beaten 3-1 by Moroka Swallows in the final of the Absa Cup. He also reached two finals during his stint with Kaizer Chiefs, but succumbed to defeats at the hands of Ajax Cape Town in the MTN8 and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout.

Arrows have only won one trophy in top flight football.

Manqoba Mngqithi delivered that triumph in 2009 when he propelled the Durban-based side to glory in the MTN8, hammering Ajax 6-0 in the final.

Kwa-Zulu-Natal-based sides have struggled over the years in the Nedbank Cup, and no side from the province has lifted the trophy.

Komphela will be eager to break that duck and register his first piece of silverware.

