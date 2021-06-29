Kylian Mbappe apologises for shootout miss as France crash out

France forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive spot kick in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland that saw the world champions crash out of the European Championship in the last 16. Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes in a thrilling 3-3 draw and, following a goalless extra time, prevailed in the shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved from Mbappe.

Mbappe said France were "incredibly sad" after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night. "I'm sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram.