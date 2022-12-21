Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Kylian Mbappe returns to training days after World Cup disappointment

France's Kylian Mbappe greets the fans from a balcony after losing Sunday’s World Cup final to Argentina

France's Kylian Mbappe greets the fans from a balcony after losing Sunday’s World Cup final to Argentina. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Published 23m ago

Share

Paris — France star Kylian Mbappe returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday just three days after he ended up on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

The 24-year-old cast a despondent figure in the aftermath of France's loss to Argentina — led by his PSG teammate Lionel Messi — in a penalty shoot-out, despite his goals twice bringing the 2018 champions level.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, although PSG players have been given 10 days off Mbappe was pictured at the French champions training ground.

"Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday," tweeted PSG.

Mbappe, who finished top scorer at the World Cup with eight goals, was not expected back till January and PSG did not say whether he would be available for selection for their Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg on December 28.

More on this

His return to training comes the day after a documentary on France's campaign shows Mbappe giving his teammates a rousing half-time talk in Sunday's final following a limp first-half which saw them trail 2-0.

"It is the World Cup guys, it is the match of a lifetime!" says Mbappe in French broadcaster TF1's documentary.

"In any case we could hardly play worse than we have already done.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are going back on the pitch and either we carry on playing like idiots or we up the intensity.

"It is the World Cup Final! We are losing 2-0 but we can come back.

"Hey guys, this only comes around once every four years."

Story continues below Advertisement

Although Mbappe led the fightback it took till the 80th minute — when he scored a penalty to make it 2-1 — for the team to really find the fighting spirit.

Mbappe was to go on and score his penalty in the shoot-out but, with Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni both missing, Argentina were not to be denied, Gonzalo Montiel tucking away the winning spotkick.

AFP

Related Topics:

PSGKylian MbappeFIFA World CupLigue 1Soccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP