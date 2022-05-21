Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG — L'Equipe

The France forward, whose current contract expires on June 30, had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid.

Paris — Kylian Mbappe has decided to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, French sport daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.

L'Equipe said a new contract, which is likely to tie him to the French champions until 2025, had not been signed yet.

The 23-year-old, one of the game's finest talents who burst onto the scene as a teenager and helped France win the World Cup in 2018, was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of the season.

PSG signed Mbappe from AS Monaco in 2017 in a deal reported to be about €180 million, making him the world's second-most expensive signing after Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.