Kylian Mbappe tweets Antoine Dupont for ‘mask ideas’ after breaking nose in Euro 2024 opener

France captain Kylian Mbappe has reached out to rugby star Antoine Dupont for mask ideas after breaking his nose in their Euro 2024 opener against Austria on Monday. In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Mbappe said, translated from French: “Any ideas for masks?“

Des idées de masques 🎭![CDATA[]]>😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024 Immediately after, France’s national rugby captain Antoine Dupont, who himself faced some time on the sidelines at last year’s Rugby World Cup after breaking his cheekbone, replied.

“PM for a promo code @KMbappe, I have plans. Good luck...,” wrote the rugby star. According to the French Football Federation, Mbappe’s injury looks like it will keep him out of their upcoming game against the Netherlands. MP pour un code promo @KMbappe, j’ai des plans.

Bon courage surtout 💪![CDATA[]]>🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷

— 𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗲 𝗗![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗧 (@Dupont9A) June 18, 2024 Mbappe's presence in the Group D game against the Dutch in Leipzig on Friday "remains uncertain", the FFF said on Tuesday, adding that "a new update will be provided tomorrow". The 25-year-old suffered the injury when he collided with Kevin Danso towards the end of the match in Duesseldorf, his nose connecting violently with the Austrian defender's shoulder.

Mbappe, who provoked the own goal scored by Maximilian Woeber which decided the game in France's favour, came off with his shirt covered in blood. The French federation later said Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the France squad at their base in Paderborn, a two-hour drive to the east. They said he would not require surgery and added that the new Real Madrid signing would have a mask fitted to enable him to return to action "after a period of treatment".