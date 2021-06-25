SportSoccer
FILE - Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe, father Wilfried Mbappe and his brother Ethan pose before he receives the Best Ligue 1 Player award during the TV show on May 19, 2019 in Paris, as part of the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP
Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

By AFP

PARIS – While speculation still surrounds the future of French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Friday that his younger brother, Ethan, had signed a youth contract with them.

Ethan Mbappe, 15, has signed a three-year contract which will keep him with the club until 2024.

Kylian Mbappe, who is currently with France at Euro 2020, is under contract until June 2022.

However, media reports in France claim that the 22-year-old is looking to leave the club with both Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be interested in signing him.

