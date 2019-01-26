La Liga
La Liga Highlights
Jose Mourinho ‘in no rush’ for a new job after £15 million Man United payout
Real Madrid, who the Portuguese coached from 2010-2013, have been heavily linked with a move to bring Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabeu.10 January 2019 | Manchester United
Now Thibaut Courtois goes down for Real Madrid
Gareth Bale is currently sidelined with a groin strain, while Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Marcos Llorente are also unavailable due to injury.9 January 2019 | La Liga
The rules have to be clear on VAR, says Real Madrid coach Solari
Asked about Bale, Solari said: “These are the sort of matters we deal with internally”.8 January 2019 | La Liga
Most important day in my life, says Brahim Diaz after joining Real Madrid from Man City
Diaz moved to the Premier League from Malaga in 2013, but struggled to establish himself in City’s first team, making three League Cup starts this season.7 January 2019 | Manchester City