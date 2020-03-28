14-year-old Atletico Madrid striker dies

CAPE TOWN – Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid are in mourning after the death of 14-year-old striker Christian Minchola.

The highly-rated teenager scored over 50 goals for the Atletico youth team having joined the club during the 2013/14 season, accoring to a report in The Sun. The cause of Minchola’s death was not given.

"Atlético de Madrid is mourning the passing of our U14 player Christian Minchola,” the club announced on its Twitter page on Saturday.

"We join in the grief of his family, teammates and friends. May he rest in peace."

In a further statement, club president Enrique Cerezo said: "We are shocked by the sad news of the death of our player and deeply regret his loss.