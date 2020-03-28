14-year-old Atletico Madrid striker dies
CAPE TOWN – Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid are in mourning after the death of 14-year-old striker Christian Minchola.
The highly-rated teenager scored over 50 goals for the Atletico youth team having joined the club during the 2013/14 season, accoring to a report in The Sun. The cause of Minchola’s death was not given.
"Atlético de Madrid is mourning the passing of our U14 player Christian Minchola,” the club announced on its Twitter page on Saturday.
"We join in the grief of his family, teammates and friends. May he rest in peace."
In a further statement, club president Enrique Cerezo said: "We are shocked by the sad news of the death of our player and deeply regret his loss.
"Atlético de Madrid and the entire athletic family will be next to Christian's family and friends in these moments of immense pain ”.
Atletico midfielder Koke, who also came through the club’s youth system, wrote: "Anger and pain at having to say goodbye to Christian Minchola.
"Life is very unfair. Proud that you have worn this shirt. Much support to colleagues, family and friends. Rest in peace."
