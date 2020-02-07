BILBAO – Barcelona defender Jordi Alba joined captain Lionel Messi in criticising the club's sporting director Eric Abidal after the team were knocked out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.
The quarter-final loss was the latest blow in a dark week for Barca after winger Ousmane Dembele suffered a serious injury and Messi caused a stir by hitting back at Abidal for appearing to blame the players for last month's sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde..
Abidal, a former team mate of Messi and Alba, had told newspaper Sport that he felt some Barca players were not working hard enough under Valverde, which led to him advising club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sack the coach.
Quique Setien was chosen as Valverde's successor but has lost twice in six games in charge of the Spanish champions.
"This club gets enough shit thrown at it from the outside so we shouldn't be throwing s*** at ourselves," Alba told reporters.