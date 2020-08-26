Argentines hoping for Messi-Guardiola reunion at City

BUENOS AIRES - The news that Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona may have shocked the football world but his fellow Argentines back his decision and many are hoping for a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. "It seems to me this is the moment for him to abandon the comfort zone that he was in," Gustavo Lopez, a customs official walking in central Buenos Aires, told Reuters. "This is a challenge for him. "For me, he has to go to Manchester City with Kun (Sergio) Aguero and Pep Guardiola. I think he should do it, the time is right to try and see if he can play somewhere else because until now he has always done well where he was, so let’s now see if he can do it somewhere else." Manchester City are one of the favourites to sign the six-times world player of the year who has won every major title with Barcelona. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter! Some of his career highlights at Barca came under the guidance of Guardiola, who is now City manager, and the prospect they might team up again is mouth-watering.

"There are always cycles (in life) and cycles come to an end and it is good that he goes down another path," said Facundo Silva, a 45-year old hairdresser.

"As a Boca fan I’d like to see him play Boca but that’s impossible. I think that wherever Guardiola is he will do much better that now because Barcelona has practically come apart. I hope he does well at another club."

Former FC Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola, left, Lionel Messi, from Argentina, centre, and Carles Puyol attend a training session at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, May 23, 2011. Photo: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Messi has long said he hopes to one day play at his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario but that appears unlikely for now.

The wise money is on the 33-year old going to a European club – Inter Milan and Paris St Germain are among those suitors mentioned – who can compete for the Champions League, a title Messi last won in 2015.

"He is at the age at the end of his career and he has to make a decision that is not about money, it’s about looking for something new," said Horacio Uriarte.

"And as he is a winner he’ll look for a club that can help him win."

Reuters