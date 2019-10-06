FILE - Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone. Photo: Pavel Golovkin/AP

VALLADOLID – Atletico Madrid lost ground to La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Real Valladolid on Sunday, their third goalless draw in four games, after the hosts squandered a penalty kick in the first half. Striker Sandro Ramirez sent the ball flying over the crossbar from the spot towards the end of a tight first half and came close to breaking the deadlock in the second when his shot shaved the post.

Atletico were the better side after the interval and striker Alvaro Morata was denied at point-blank range by Valladolid's goalkeeper Jordi Matip, while substitute Angel Correa hit the post with 10 minutes remaining.

Diego Simeone's side, who have now failed to score in four of their last five league games, are second in the standings on 15 points after eight games, while Real are top with 18.

Fourth-placed Barcelona could unseat Atletico in second spot when they host Sevilla later on Sunday.