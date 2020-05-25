Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

MADRID – Atletico Madrid's record signing Joao Felix is likely to miss the start of the Spanish soccer season when it resumes next month after sustaining a sprained knee in training on Monday.

Atleti said in a statement the 20-year-old, who cost the club €126 million ($137.31 million) from Benfica last year, had sprained the medial ligament in his left knee.

The club's statement did not say when the Portugal forward could expect to return from the injury, although Spanish media reports said he would be out of action for around three weeks.

The Spanish government has approved the top two divisions resuming action without spectators from June 8, although La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the league hopes to re-start from June 11.

Atletico were sixth in La Liga when play was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic with 11 rounds of matches remaining.