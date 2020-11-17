Atletico’s Luis Suarez to miss Barcelona clash after positive Covid-19 test

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.

Uruguay's statement said top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil.

The statement added that both players and the staff member were in good health and said the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.

Suarez, who scored a penalty in Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday, is now ruled out of the match with Brazil.

He will almost certainly also miss his club's La Liga match against his former club Barcelona on November 21.