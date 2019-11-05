MADRID – Gareth Bale is unavailable for Real Madrid's Champions League clash at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday due to injury even though he has been called into the Wales squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.
Bale has not featured for Real since getting injured after Wales 1-1 draw with Croatia on Oct. 13 but on Tuesday was included in Ryan Giggs' squad for their crucial qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.
Real have not released any medical information on Bale's latest injury.
"We'll see how he is at the end of the week and we'll see if he's able to go with his national team or not. Right now, he isn't ready," Zidane told a news conference ahead of his side's Group A match with the Turkish champions.
"Wales have the right to call him up and the player wants to be fit, there's no doubting that."