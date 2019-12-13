Ernesto Valverde. Photo: Roberto bregani/EPA

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said his side will not take their eye off the ball in Saturday’s La Liga trip to Real Sociedad, despite the looming Clasico clash with great rivals Real Madrid next Wednesday. The Catalans, who sit top of the league on goal difference ahead of Madrid, have a poor record on their visits to the fourth-placed Basque outfit, something which Valverde believes will help his players focus on the task at hand.

“Tomorrow will be a really tough game. It’s one of the toughest away trips we have. We’ve won there in the last two seasons but before that we were losing there year after year," he told a news conference.

“Add into the mix that Sociedad are fourth in the table, with good players on the up and that when we last faced them at our ground they pushed us hard and it was really tough for us to resist their pressure.

“I appreciate the Clasico gets the headlines, but we aren’t going to lose our focus because the three points available against Sociedad are equally as valuable as the three against Madrid. The players are more focused on our next game.”