Barca lacking spark since season resumed, says Setien

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Quique Setien admitted his side have struggled to get going since the season returned following the three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after a scrappy 1-0 win at home against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Barca needed a late goal from substitute Ivan Rakitic to see off a determined Athletic side and although they picked up a third win in four matches since the season re-started, they again failed to sparkle.

"When teams offer you little space you have to be very precise and agile and we have been lacking that since we returned," Setien told a virtual news conference.

"It's not been easy and we are missing something overall, a bit of spark. Our opponents have a lot to do with this because they are sticking together and leaving hardly any space and we're finding it hard to open them up.

"But I think we'll start to find it easier the more the season goes on."