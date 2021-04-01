Barca move into pole position in race for Erling Haaland

CAPE TOWN – Barcelona have reportedly moved into polel position in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.

The 20-year-old Norwegian hotshot has emerged as one of the most sought after talents in Europe having scored 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Desportivo, super-agent Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland, the player’s father, touched down in Barcelona on Thursday where they were due to discuss a deal expected to be worth up to £150 million, with Joan Laporta, the president of the Catalan club.

It’s widely believed though, that Haaland prefers a move to the Premier League, where the Manchester clubs are vying for his signature.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously worked with the player in Norway, while Manchester City are the club his father played for in the 1990s.