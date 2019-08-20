Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele reacts in the match against Athletic Bilbao. Photo:Reuters/Vincent West

BARCELONA – Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for about five weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in their defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga opener, the Spanish champions said on Monday. "A medical examination on Ousmane Dembele has diagnosed a strain of his left hamstring and the Frenchman is set to be out for approximately five weeks as a result, the club said on their website.

Dembele's injury layoff is another blow for Barca coach Ernesto Valverde after forward Luis Suarez limped off in the first half of the 1-0 loss away to Bilbao on Friday.

Lionel Messi sat out the match as he recovers from the long-term calf strain that saw him miss the club's pre-season U.S. tour. Barca host Real Betis in their next Liga game on Sunday.

Reuters